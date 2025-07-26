default-cbs-image
Caglianone was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians with left hamstring tightness.

After grounding into a double play during the second inning, Caglianone was replaced on defense to begin the third. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the Royals should offer more information once the 22-year-old's test results come back.

