Royals' Jac Caglianone: Exits with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians with left hamstring tightness.
After grounding into a double play during the second inning, Caglianone was replaced on defense to begin the third. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the Royals should offer more information once the 22-year-old's test results come back.
More News
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Not starting Saturday•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Hits monster homer•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Tallies first steal•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Getting rest Thursday•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Belts first major-league homers•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Sitting for first time since call-up•