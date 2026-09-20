Caglianone went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Caglianone sat out Friday's contest with a minor hand injury but returned in a big way, reaching base four times and tallying his first stolen base since Aug. 15. It was a much needed effort from the 23-year-old, who entered the game just 4-for-27 with a 1:11 BB:K through his first 10 September contests. On the season, he's slashing .279/.332/.485 with 23 homers, 71 RBI, 68 runs scored and seven steals across 527 plate appearances.