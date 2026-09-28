Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Caglianone didn't drive in a run or score, but he did record his sixth multi-hit effort over his past seven games, going 14-for-28 (.500) during that stretch. The 23-year-old broke out in a big way in 2026, shaking off a disappointing rookie campaign in 2025 to live up to his lofty prospect pedigree. On the year, Caglianone will finish with a .289/.340/.494 slash line, 23 homers, 75 RBI, 72 runs and seven stolen bases in 143 contests.