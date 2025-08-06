Caglianone resumed taking live at-bats last Thursday and has been throwing, but the Royals haven't cleared him for running as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain, MLB.com reports.

Caglianone hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery from the left hamstring strain that landed him on the injured list July 27, but until he's able to run the bases and change direction without an issue, his return to the Royals shouldn't be viewed as imminent. With Kansas City having acquired outfielders Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski since Caglianone sustained his injury, the rookie could be a candidate to handle more starts at designated hitter once he's activated from the IL if the Royals are keen are preserving his health.