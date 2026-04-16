Caglianone went 3-for-3 with a triple and a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Caglianone snapped out of a recent slump with his best game in weeks, reaching base in all four plate appearances. The outfielder ripped a 113.5 mph triple to lead off the third inning for Kansas City's first baserunner of the day, before drawing a walk in the fifth and being stranded at third. He added singles in both the seventh and ninth to keep the tying run aboard late. Entering Wednesday, the former sixth-overall pick had gone just 3-for-27 (.111) with a 2:12 BB:K over his previous eight games but with the breakout performance, Caglianone is now batting a very respectable .275 with a .754 OPS on the season