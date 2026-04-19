Royals' Jac Caglianone: Taking seat versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After a stretch of four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Caglianone will exit the lineup Sunday while the Yankees send a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) to the bump. Starling Marte will take Caglianone's spot in right field and will bat sixth.
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