Royals' Jac Caglianone: Late scratch from lineup

The Royals scratched Caglianone from the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified reason, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Caglianone had been slated to bat third and start in right field, but the Royals pulled him from the lineup about an hour and a half before game time. The team is expected to provide an explanation behind Caglianone's removal from the starting nine later Sunday, but Kameron Misner will get the nod in right field in his stead. Caglianone had been dialed in at the dish for much of June, producing a .322/.402/.678 slash line on the month while slugging nine of his 14 home runs on the season.