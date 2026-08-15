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Royals' Jac Caglianone: Powers offense in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Caglianone went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Caglianone drove in runs on each of his hits, highlighted by a two-run blast in the fifth inning. It continued a scorching-hot August for the 23-year-old, who's hit safely in 12 straight games this month with nine extra-base hits and a whopping 18 RBI over that span. On the year, he's slashing .273/.325/.495 with 22 homers, 58 RBI, 56 runs scored and five steals across 443 plate appearances.

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