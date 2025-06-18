Caglianone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Caglianone will take a seat for the first time since receiving his much-anticipated call-up to the big leagues June 2. The early returns have been disappointing from the 22-year-old slugger, who is batting .196 with two extra-base hits (both doubles) and just one walk in 52 plate appearances (1.9 BB%). Caglianone doesn't appear to be in any real danger of losing hold of an everyday role, but fantasy managers in shallower leagues might walk to look elsewhere for help in the home-run and RBI categories until the rookie starts tapping into more of his immense power potential.