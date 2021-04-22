Junis allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings. He did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rays.

Most of Junis' troubles came in the opening frame, as the Rays piled on four runs behind a two-run homer, two doubles and two walks. He settled down for a bit afterward, allowing just one hit and no runs over the next three innings but faced more struggles in the fifth after the Rays were able to tack on another run following three consecutive singles to begin the inning. Junis has a 4.20 ERA and a 15:6 K:BB in three starts since entering the rotation April 7 and will look to rebound his next time out with a road matchup against the Pirates on Tuesday.