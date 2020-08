Junis suffered back spasms while warming up for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins and was shut down, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis was slated to serve as the primary pitcher behind Ian Kennedy for the first game of Saturday's twin bill. While Kennedy provided him with a nice foundation over the first two innings, Junis wasn't able to take the mound as a result of back spasms, and Gabe Speier took his place instead. The severity of the injury is unclear.