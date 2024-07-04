McArthur picked up his 15th save of the season in Wednesday's win over the Rays, allowing a hit and no walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings of work.

McArthur entered in the eighth with two runners on and one out with the Rays already having scored a run in the inning. He was able to navigate through the traffic and then pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to lock down the save. McArthur has been lights out of late, throwing eight scoreless innings over his last eight appearances since June 13 and he's converted each of his last four saves.