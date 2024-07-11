McArthur earned a save in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, pitching two total innings during which he gave up one run on three hits while striking out two batters.

McArthur gave up a Paul Goldschmidt solo homer and a Nolan Arenado single in the first game of the twin bill but managed to get through the ninth frame in 15 pitches. That left him fresh enough to be called upon again in the ninth inning of Game 2, and he finished off that contest in 19 pitches without yielding a run. McArthur thus became the first Kansas City pitcher with two saves in one day since Greg Holland in 2013. McArthur went through an over-two-week stretch between June 7 and June 23 during which he didn't record a single save (or get a single save opportunity), but since then he's registered five saves while giving up just one run over 7.2 frames.