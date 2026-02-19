McArthur (elbow) is considered healthy but will be eased into a throwing program this spring, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

McArthur had surgery last offseason to insert two screws into his right elbow to help stabilize a stress fracture. He then had another procedure in July to remove the screws after they had caused an allergic reaction in his elbow. McArthur wound up not pitching at all in 2025, but he's been throwing off the mound for a few months. He was also diagnosed with a Grade 1 UCL sprain prior to the first elbow surgery, so it's no surprise the righty is being slow-played this spring after all the missed time. McArthur should have enough time to be ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.