The Royals outrighted Barlow to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday after he cleared waivers.

After being claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Aug. 4, Barlow pitched exclusively with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. He proceeded to give up 16 runs (13 earned) on 26 hits and six walks over 12.2 innings with Omaha before the Royals determined he was no longer worthy of a 40-man roster spot. After going unclaimed off waivers, Barlow will stick around in the Royals organization and will look to right the ship at Omaha.