Royals' John Rave: Handling regular role

Rave will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Rave will stay in the lineup for a sixth straight game after going 6-for-16 with a solo home run, a stolen base, two doubles and two additional runs since being called up from Triple-A Omaha a week ago. So long as he's hitting well, Rave should have a pathway to a near-everyday role in the Kansas City outfield until Vinnie Pasquantino's (wrist) eventual return from the injured list forces Jac Caglianone off first base.