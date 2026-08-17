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Royals' John Rave: Likely to lose playing time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rave is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed-hitting Rave has been playing fairly regularly since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on July 29, but he'll likely see more limited opportunities moving forward after the Royals reinstated Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday. With Pasquantino stepping back in as the Royals' everyday first baseman, Jac Caglianone is expected to displace Rave in the strong side of a platoon in right field.

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