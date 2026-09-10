Rave went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rave generated a run with his speed, stealing third and forcing a throwing error that bought him the time to score in the second inning. Rave has hit safely in all six of his games in September, going 6-for-20 (.300) with three extra-base hits this month. The outfielder is getting a boost in playing time while Jac Caglianone (elbow) is sidelined. Rave is hitting .233 with a .763 OPS, six steals, five home runs, 11 RBI, 20 runs scored, six doubles and one triple over 116 plate appearances this season.