Rave is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending right-hander Cade Cavalli to the hill for the series opener, but the left-handed-hitting Rave will hit the bench, despite having the platoon advantage in his favor. Rave had started in seven of the Royals' previous eight games, going 6-for-21 (.286 average) with one double, one stolen base, two runs and a 1:7 BB:K during that stretch. He appears to have a grasp on a near-everyday role at the moment, though he'll likely see his playing time take a significant hit once Jac Caglianone (hamstring) is cleared to return from the injured list.