Rave is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Rave will hit the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Jack Flaherty) and is expected to see his playing time get squeezed further when Jac Caglianone (hamstring) likely returns from the injured list during the upcoming week. Rave has gone hitless over his last four games and is now batting just .199 over 156 plate appearances on the season.