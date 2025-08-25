The Royals optioned Rave to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Rave owns a middling .199/.286/.324 slash line over 156 plate appearances on the season and had been held out of the lineup in both of the Royals' last two matchups versus right-handed starting pitchers, so his demotion doesn't come as a major surprise. He'll cede his spot on the active roster to another left-handed hitter in Michael Massey (wrist), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.