The Royals will call Heasley up from Triple-A Omaha to start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks in Kansas City.
He'll be moving back into the rotation as a replacement for Max Castillo, who was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday. Over his previous 13 starts with the big club this season, Heasley has produced a 5.61 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 46:29 K:BB in 61 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Sent down after loss•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Getting spot start in doubleheader•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Moves to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Takes sixth loss•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Activated prior to start•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Returns from injured list Saturday•