The Royals will call Heasley up from Triple-A Omaha to start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks in Kansas City.

He'll be moving back into the rotation as a replacement for Max Castillo, who was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday. Over his previous 13 starts with the big club this season, Heasley has produced a 5.61 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 46:29 K:BB in 61 innings.