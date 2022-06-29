Heasley (1-4) gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss in an 8-3 defeat to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Heasley had his worst start of the year at the hands of the Rangers who chased him from the game before the end of the fourth inning. The 25-year-old rookie only mustered six swings-and-misses over the course of his start and was taken deep by Marcus Semien for a three-run shot in the third. The Royals' number eight prospect is unlikely to earn many wins this season due to his inflated 5.20 ERA and weak supporting weak lineup which is now without slugger Salvador Perez (thumb). Heasley is tentatively slated for a tough matchup in his next start Monday at Houston.