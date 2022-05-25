Heasley didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 8-6 loss to Arizona, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Heasley surrendered one run apiece in the first, second and fourth innings and was in line for the win until Arizona put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The 25-year-old was helped by two double plays and was able to strand four runners to offset putting 10 runners on base, though Heasley has now walked an alarming 12 batters 13.1 innings across three starts. He's slated to take the mound early next week against Cleveland.