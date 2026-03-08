Royals' Jonathan India: Big bop in spring win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Reds.
India opened the scoring, driving a Nick Lodolo sinker over the left-field fence to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The second baseman has put together a strong showing at the dish so far in Cactus League play, going 4-for-13 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five walks through seven appearances. India is looking to bounce back from a lackluster first season with the Royals in 2025, when he slashed .233/.323/.346 with 29 doubles, nine homers and 45 RBI across 136 games.
More News
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Will stick to second base in 2026•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Settles with Royals at $8 million•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Lifts three-run homer•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Losing work to Massey•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Sitting out third straight•
-
Royals' Jonathan India: Out of lineup again Thursday•