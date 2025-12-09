The Royals plan to keep India at second base in 2026 rather than playing him at multiple positions, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

India played third base and left field in addition to second base in 2025, and the Royals believe all the moving around could have affected the 29-year-old's offense, as he slashed just .233/.323/.346 in his first year in Kansas City. It was a bit of a surprise that Royals brought India back for $8 million rather than non-tendering him, but they're confident he can bounce back in his walk year.