The Royals reinstated Bubic (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Bubic has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last April. In nine rehab appearances with Triple-A Omaha, the 26-year-old lefty posted a 2.63 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 27.1 innings. He'll transition to the bullpen as he returns to Kansas City and will likely serve in a multi-inning relief role. Walter Pennington was optioned to Omaha in order to make room on the active roster, and Colin Selby was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot.