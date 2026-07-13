Royals' Lane Thomas: Logs three hits in loss

Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Orioles.

Thomas led all Royals hitters with three hits, driving in a run with a single in the third inning. The outfielder has been locked in at the plate of late, slashing .342/.405/.684 with two homers, seven doubles, eight RBI and six runs over his past 10 games. Overall, Thomas will head into the All-Star break slashing .234/.335/.390 with seven homers, 15 doubles, 31 RBI, 26 runs and four stolen bases across 82 contests.