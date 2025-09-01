The Royals recalled Avila from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Though Avila made a one-inning relief appearance in his MLB debut back on Aug. 13 against the Nationals, Kansas City will likely be counting on him to provide some length out of the bullpen in September. Avila has mostly served as a swingman at Omaha this season, starting in nine of his 14 appearances while accruing a 5.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 61:23 K:BB in 53.1 innings.