Royals' Luinder Avila: Rained out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avila will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Brewers, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's game will be made up right away Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. Avila was set for a spot start with Michael Wacha under the weather, and Avila will still get his opportunity in Saturday's matinee, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
More News
-
Royals' Luinder Avila: Struggles in first big-league start•
-
Royals' Luinder Avila: Set for spot start•
-
Royals' Luinder Avila: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Royals' Luinder Avila: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Luinder Avila: Key relief effort in WBC win•
-
Royals' Luinder Avila: Rejoins big-league bullpen•