Avila (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out four.

Making his first career major-league start, Avila was tagged for four extra-base hits Saturday. The right-hander lacked control on top of his poor pitch location, tossing only 40 of his 73 pitches for strikes. Michael Wacha needed his turn in the Kansas City rotation skipped this weekend to deal with an illness, so the expectation is that Avila was just making a spot start against Milwaukee and may head back to the minor leagues shortly.