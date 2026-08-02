Royals' Luinder Avila: Hits shelf with forearm tightness

The Royals placed Avila on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right forearm tightness.

Avila's move to the IL comes after he was blitzed for six earned runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Kansas City's 12-6 loss in Colorado on Saturday. Pitching at high altitude didn't help, but the forearm injury may have played a part in Avila's struggles after he had been developing into a more trustworthy fantasy option leading up to Saturday's outing. Over his preceding seven starts, Avila went 4-0 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB in 35.1 innings. The Royals will likely send Avila in for further testing before providing a timeline for his return, though even mild forearm injuries often entail a recovery period of more than 15 days.