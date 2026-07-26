Royals' Luinder Avila: Labors in no-decision

Avila took a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Avila struggled for efficiency Sunday, as he was unable to complete five innings despite throwing 89 pitches (50 strikes). The 24-year-old right-hander has battled control issues all season long and particularly as of late -- he's issued at least three walks in seven of his last 10 starts and four free passes on three occasions during that span. Avila is unlikely to have much streaming appeal for his next scheduled outing in Colorado, where he'll take a 4.81 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and an alarming 59:39 K:BB over 67.1 innings.