Royals' Luinder Avila: Fans seven during win

Avila (5-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

Avila was dominant early, allowing just one hit through his first four innings before the Giants strung together three consecutive hits in the fifth to produce a two-run frame. He set career highs with 6.1 innings and seven strikeouts while improving to 5-1 over his last six decisions. The right-hander has struggled at Kauffman Stadium this season, posting a 7.88 ERA at home compared to his 3.00 ERA on the road. Avila's next start is scheduled to be an away outing against the Tigers.