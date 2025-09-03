Lorenzen (5-9) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Lorenzen was cruising until the sixth inning, when he allowed a single and a two-run home run to Jo Adell. Adell's blast prevented Lorenzen from notching his third scoreless start in his last five appearances. He allowed a total of eight runs (seven earned) on 16 hits across 9.1 innings during the other two starts during that stretch. On the year, Lorenzen owns a 4.54 ERA and a 105:34 K:BB across 119 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday against Minnesota.