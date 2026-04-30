Lorenzen (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 34-year-old right-hander had a hard time finding his pitch location Thursday. Lorenzen served up two home runs, walked a season-high three batters and threw only 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes, but he was able to pitch at least five innings in his third consecutive start on a positive note. He has a poor 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 34 frames, making Lorenzen a fantasy option to avoid during his next scheduled outing back in Colorado against the Mets.