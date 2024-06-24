The Royals activated Massey (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll serve as the Royals' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Massey has been limited to just 29 games this season because of a pair of back-related absences. He responded well to a recent pain-killing injection, however, and is ready to rejoin the Royals after completing a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this past week. There's certainly risk in another aggravation of the back issue, but Massey is worth picking up in fantasy leagues where available given how well he had been hitting before getting hurt (.835 OPS in 110 plate appearances with Kansas City).