Massey isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Massey and his career .623 OPS against southpaws will take a seat Saturday against Framber Valdez. Maikel Garcia will start at second base in Massey's place, and the open spot in the lineup will go to Freddy Fermin at catcher, batting eighth.
