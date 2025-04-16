Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
After going 1-for-20 at the dish while starting in each of the last five games, Massey will get a day off to clear his head. Tyler Tolbert will pick up his first career MLB start in place of Massey, covering second base while batting eighth.
