Massey went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Brewers. He's hitting .267 (4-for-15) in four games this season.

Massey has started all four games this season at second base as Jonathan India has played left field and third base. Massey played some left field in spring training, but so far it looks like he'll be the regular second baseman. Regardless of position, Massey looks to be in the lineup every day.