Massey is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rockies.
Massey has been one of the worst-hitting regulars in baseball this season and has been particularly brutal over the last two weeks, going 5-for-39 with a 10:1 K:BB across his last 41 plate appearances. Cavan Biggio is handling second base duties for the Royals on Wednesday.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Heading to bench Wednesday•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Not in Kansas City lineup•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Two hits in blowout win•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Getting time at multiple positions•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Swats three-run homer•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Not starting Saturday•