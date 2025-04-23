Now Playing

Massey is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rockies.

Massey has been one of the worst-hitting regulars in baseball this season and has been particularly brutal over the last two weeks, going 5-for-39 with a 10:1 K:BB across his last 41 plate appearances. Cavan Biggio is handling second base duties for the Royals on Wednesday.

