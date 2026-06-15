Royals' Mitch Spence: Drawing start for Royals

The Royals are listing Spence as their scheduled starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Spence is getting the first turn to fill in for the injured Seth Lugo (concussion). The 28-year-old has not had a great 2026 campaign, getting torched for six runs over four innings in his lone appearance in the majors and posting a 6.54 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A Omaha. Nevertheless, with Lugo, Cole Ragans (elbow) and Kris Bubic (elbow/shoulder) all facing uncertain timetables, Spence has a chance to stick around with the big club.