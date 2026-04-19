The Royals optioned Spence to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Spence wasn't going to be available for at least a few days after he yielded six earned runs on four hits and five walks while covering four innings and tossing 84 pitches in long relief during Saturday's 13-4 loss to the Yankees, so Kansas City will send him to the minors in exchange for a fresh arm. Mason Black was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and will give the Royals another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen.