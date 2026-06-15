Royals' Mitch Spence: Start on tap Monday

The Royals list Spence as their scheduled starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Kansas City will officially recall Spence from Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday's game, with the right-hander set to enter the rotation as a replacement for Seth Lugo (concussion). The 28-year-old Spence has had a rough 2026 campaign, getting torched for six runs over four innings in his lone appearance in the majors and posting a 6.54 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A Omaha. Nevertheless, with Lugo, Cole Ragans (elbow) and Kris Bubic (elbow/shoulder) all facing uncertain timetables to return from the injured list, Spence has a chance to stick around with the big club beyond Monday.