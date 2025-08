The Royals optioned Melendez to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

With the Royals' acquisitions of Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski this past week, Melendez will head back to the minors. Melendez has slashed an ugly .083/.154/.167 with one home run, one RBI, five runs scored and a 3:23 BB:K across 65 plate appearances at the major-league level this season.