Royals' Nick Loftin: Career night in win

Loftin went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Rays.

Loftin opened the scoring with a solo blast in the first inning to jump-start a performance in which he tallied four hits and scored four runs, both single-game career highs. The 27-year-old has taken advantage of a recent uptick in playing time, hitting safely in six of his past eight contests and tallying four multi-hit efforts, six extra-base hits and six RBI during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .264/.358/.448 with three homers, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored and a stolen base across 149 plate appearances.