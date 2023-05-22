site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Pratto: Elevated to leadoff spot
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Pratto is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Royals on Monday against the Tigers.
Pratto is one of the few Royals players that's been hitting, so he's rewarded with a move up to the top of the batting order. Former leadoff man Bobby Witt has been demoted to sixth in the lineup.
