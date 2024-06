Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Pratto will get his first taste of MLB action this season after slashing .230/.315/.378 with seven homers in 54 games at Omaha. With Adam Frazier headed to the bereavement list and Hunter Renfroe (toe) pushed to the IL, Pratto should serve primarily as a reserve first baseman but could see some action in the outfield.