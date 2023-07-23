Pratto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

It was a solid showing from Pratto, who was one of three Royals to get on base multiple times in the contest. The first baseman had gone 13 games without a homer and hit just .150 (6-for-40) in that span. He's struggled in July, causing his season slash line to fall to .245/.334/.390 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored, 15 doubles and a stolen base through 74 contests. While his walk rate is at a solid 10.1 percent, he's also striking out at an uninspiring 36.6 percent clip, which will likely continue to limit his ability to get on base.