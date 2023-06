Pratto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Rays.

He led off the game by ripping Zach Eflin's second pitch over the right-field fence, but things quickly got away from Kansas City after that. Pratto snapped a 15-game power drought with the blast and is up to five homers on the season, but the 24-year-old is slashing just .196/.269/.326 with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate through 13 contests since Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) was lost for the year.